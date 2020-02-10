Baby carriers recalled due to fall risk

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Around 14,000 baby carriers are being recalled due to faulty buckles, which could cause the child to fall out.

The Infantino carriers were sold at target and amazon late last year and include the ‘go forward’, ‘flip front’ and ‘up close’ models.

No injuries have been reported. For more information, go to the company’s website at

(CNN) — Around 14,000 baby carriers are being recalled due to faulty buckles, which could cause the child to fall out.

The Infantino carriers were sold at target and amazon late last year and include the ‘go forward’, ‘flip front’ and ‘up close’ models.

No injuries have been reported. For more information, go to the company’s website at infantino.com.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories