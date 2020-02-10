Baby carriers recalled due to fall risk

(CNN) — Around 14,000 baby carriers are being recalled due to faulty buckles, which could cause the child to fall out.

(CNN) — Around 14,000 baby carriers are being recalled due to faulty buckles, which could cause the child to fall out.

The Infantino carriers were sold at target and amazon late last year and include the ‘go forward’, ‘flip front’ and ‘up close’ models.

No injuries have been reported. For more information, go to the company’s website at infantino.com.

