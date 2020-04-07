Baby alligator found with drugs, guns in Florida arrest

Florida authorities tracking a stolen car also discovered heroin, cocaine, guns and a baby alligator when they went to make an arrest.
Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma announced details of the bust at a news conference Friday.
He said a deputy ran the plates on a car, learned it was stolen and followed it to a Lake Mary house.
That’s where deputies found the drugs and a baby alligator that was being kept as a pet.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mobile police searching for two carjacking suspects
- Gov. Ivey awards $2.9 million for weatherization projects to assist Alabama’s elderly and low-income residents
- 177 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi; 1,915 total cases with 59 deaths
- More couples using marriage counseling services during pandemic
- Governor Ivey Announces Ribbons of Hope Campaign in Midst of Coronavirus Pandemic