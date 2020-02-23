Autistic student tied up, locked in bathroom

AKRON, OH (CNN) – An Ohio mother says she received a report from children’s services that her autistic son was abused at school.
The mother, Crystal Taylor, says she received a report from a case worker that her 6-year-old autistic son was locked in a bathroom and tied to a chair.
Taylor says she’s done everything a mother could do to protect her 6-year-old son. She’s says he’s never uttered a single word in his life, needing a word tablet to communicate.
Summit County Children Services reached out to Taylor last week, concerning what allegedly happened to her son at Coventry Elementary School.
“My son was tied to a chair,” says Taylor. “With a belt, and also locked in a bathroom, with the lights shut-off for a period of time.”
Taylor says the alleged incident has left her son even more uneasy and un-trusting of the people he meets. She also doesn’t understand why the school didn’t contact her immediately; the case worker told Taylor there were other children and staff members in the classroom when the incident took place.
