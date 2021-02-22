Authorities searching for missing southeast Alabama woman

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is searching for a woman missing since Tuesday, February 16.

ALEA said Kadance Ciera Hooper, 29, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. in a white 2017 Nissan Rogue with Alabama license plate NYD337 in New Brockton.

Hooper is 5′ 7″ tall, weighs 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities say she may have a condition that may impair her judgment.

Anyone with information on Hooper’s location is asked to contact the New Brockton Police Department at (334) 897-2555.