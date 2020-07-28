Authorities searching for 9-year-old boy from Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Ezra Redden.

Redden is a 9-year-old boy last seen on June 19, 2020, in the area of Hickory Street in Montgomery, Alabama. He has black hair, brown eyes and stands around 4 feet, 3 inches.

ALEA has issued an EMERGENCY MISSING CHILD ALERT. If you know the whereabouts of or have recently seen the person described here, call 911. If you have other information about this missing person, contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334)215-7867 @ALEAprotects pic.twitter.com/2owoLjRfjO — AL Missing Person Alerts (@AMBERAlert_AL) July 28, 2020

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Ezra Redden, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 215-7867 or call 911.

