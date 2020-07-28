Authorities searching for 9-year-old boy from Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Ezra Redden.
Redden is a 9-year-old boy last seen on June 19, 2020, in the area of Hickory Street in Montgomery, Alabama. He has black hair, brown eyes and stands around 4 feet, 3 inches.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Ezra Redden, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 215-7867 or call 911.
