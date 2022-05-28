Brenn May Forrister is 7 months old, with blue eyes and white hair. (Photo courtesy ALEA)

Gunnar Ray Forrister is 7 months old, with hazel eyes and brown hair. (Photo courtesy ALEA)

MOBILE, Ala. (WHNT) – A statewide alert was issued late Friday for two infants missing from Mobile.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Brenn May Forrister and Gunnar Ray Forrister were last seen in the area of Cottage Hill Road Wednesday. Both are 7 months old and authorities believe they are with their mother CiCi Forrister.

Brenn, a girl, has blue eyes and white hair. Gunnar, a boy, has hazel eyes and brown hair. Authorities said they both weigh around 15 lbs.

Authorities stated they all may be traveling in a silver Oldsmobile Silhouette minivan with no license plate.

Anyone with information on their location should call Mobile Police at (251) 208-7211.