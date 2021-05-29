Authorities need help finding missing George County 14-year-old

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Anna Marie Goodson left her home at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, and has not been seen since.

Goodson is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 112 pounds, has shoulder-length wavy reddish blonde hair, a stud nose piercing and smiley face tattoos on each of her hands near her thumbs. She was last seen wearing black sweat pants and several layers of shirts. She could have been carrying a green and white backpack.

The sheriff’s office says Goodson could be in the company of a young man in George, Greene, or Jackson counties or en route to Texas. If you see her, call the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811 or the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 601-394-2341.