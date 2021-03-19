Authorities give update on missing Cullman County inmate, $10,000 reward offered

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office has released new information regarding the four inmates who escaped the Cullman County Jail Thursday night.

Three of the inmates are back in custody but one man, Leo Chaves, has yet to be recaptured. Authorities are also searching for a stolen 2004 blue Corvette they believe Chaves may be driving.

CCSO is also working with multiple other agencies including the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and US Marshals.

Authorities say the inmates escaped the facility through a vent in the shower area. After making their way through the vent, they broke through a wall of brick and tin and then jumped from a two-story drop.

Cullman County Sheriff Mark Gentry says to consider Chaves armed and dangerous. He was recently convicted of the murders of his mother and father.

Sheriff Gentry is also asking for anyone who may live near the jail and has security cameras to check them as they may help in the investigation.

CCSO, along with the US Marshals, is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to Chaves’ recapture.

If you have any information on Chaves’ whereabouts, contact CCSO or call 911.