Authorities: Federal operation in Indiana found missing kids

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Federal authorities say eight missing children were rescued in a five-day rescue operation in the Indianapolis area.

The U.S. Marshals Service’s Southern District of Indiana says the children are between 6 to 17 years old in what’s been called “Operation Homecoming.”

One adult was arrested on charges including parental kidnapping, possession of weapons and intimidation.

Federal authorities say the children are “considered to be some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery cases in the area.”

The children were turned over to the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Further details about the children or the circumstances were not released.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 5, 2020)

LATEST STORIES: