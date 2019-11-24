Authorities: Alabama sheriff fatally shot while answering a call at a convenience store

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG/AP) – Authorities say an Alabama sheriff has been fatally shot while answering a call at a convenience store.

Sheriff “Big John” Williams of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office was killed Saturday night. Authorities say the shooting happened about 8:15 p.m. and that investigators were headed to an area near a convenience store.

Gov. Kay Ivey has issued the following statement:

I’m saddened to hear about Sheriff Big John Williams, who was tragically killed this evening in the line of duty. Through his service to our country in the United States Marine Corps and his many years working in law enforcement, he dedicated his life to keeping other people safe.

He will be remembered as a consummate professional and pillar of his community. I offer my prayers and deepest sympathies to his family and to the men and women of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department. Gov. Kay Ivey

According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Williams had served as the sheriff since 2010.