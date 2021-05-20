Austin City Limits Festival 2021 lineup announced

(WKRG) — George Straight, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Dababy. Not a group that would be on the same song, but they will be in the same festival.

The Austin City Limits Lineup or 2021 was announced Thursday. The Festival will be held two different weekends. October 1-3 and 8-10.

Tickets go on sale at NOON centraL time May 20.

3-Day General Admission Tickets for both weekends will be available at www.aclfestival.com starting at 12pm CT today. 1-Day General Admission Tickets, 1-Day GA+ Tickets, 1-Day VIP Tickets, and 1-Day Platinum Tickets will be available later in the year.

MORE ABOUT ACL: