Austin City Limits Festival 2021 lineup announced

(WKRG) — George Straight, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Dababy. Not a group that would be on the same song, but they will be in the same festival.
The Austin City Limits Lineup or 2021 was announced Thursday. The Festival will be held two different weekends. October 1-3 and 8-10.
Tickets go on sale at NOON centraL time May 20.
3-Day General Admission Tickets for both weekends will be available at www.aclfestival.com starting at 12pm CT today.
1-Day General Admission Tickets, 1-Day GA+ Tickets, 1-Day VIP Tickets, and 1-Day Platinum Tickets will be available later in the year.
MORE ABOUT ACL:
Zilker Park has been the home of the Austin City Limits Music Festival for two decades. Since 2006, ACL Festival, in partnership with Austin Parks Foundation, has generated more than $41 million towards improvements to Zilker Park and parks across the city. In 2019, through a percentage of ticket sales, fans of ACL Fest contributed $6 million to improving Austin’s public parks, trails and green spaces. Though 2020 brought many challenges, Austin Parks Foundation was able to utilize ACL Fest funds to help complete 13 park improvement projects including Georgian Acres Park, Colony Park District Park, Alliance Children’s Garden and Comal Pocket Park. For more information about Austin Parks Foundation’s work in the Austin community and how fans have contributed to Austin parks, please visit https://austinparks.org/acl-music-festival/.