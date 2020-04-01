Austal USA will pay workers ordered to quarantine

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Austal USA says the military shipbuilder will continue to pay base wages to those directed by the company to quarantine due to potential workplace exposure associated with working in close proximity to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. This also applies to quarantined associates with essential work travel.

Several employees and their families have expressed concerns after a worker tested positive for the novel coronavirus. According to the company, that person is recovering at home and hasn’t been at work since March 18.

Some workers have suggested temporarily closing the facility. A company spokesperson says that it cannot shut down because the Navy and Department of Homeland Security have declared operations to be critical, a matter of national security.

Austal is also allowing some employees to work at home, work staggering shifts, or take leave. The company says employees are maintaining a social distance of six feet whenever possible in accordance with CDC guidelines.