MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Austal USA gave turkeys to over 3,000 employees this week. The effort was part of the shipbuilder’s annual “turkey toss” event.

To express gratitude for its employees each year, the shipbuilder ensures each receives a turkey.

The event began over a decade ago when the company had fewer than 1,000 employees. It has evolved into a significant affair that extends beyond the company.

Austal USA also contributes to local charities like Feeding the Gulf Coast. They deliver turkeys to provide Thanksgiving meal packages for those in need.

“This tradition allows us to celebrate all of the successes we’ve experienced this year with our hardworking and dedicated workforce,” Austal USA Acting President Michelle Kruger said.

“This is just one way we’ve found to give back to our amazing employees and the awesome community that supports us so wholeheartedly.”

Why Austal USA has a lot to be grateful for

The past year has proven rewarding for Austal USA. The company substantially increased its order book with two multi-ship Navy contracts potentially valued at $3.29 billion.

In addition, the shipbuilder opened a 15-acre waterfront service facility for small Navy and Coast Guard vessels near the U.S. Navy base in San Diego.

They delivered three Navy ships and began building three more, along with aircraft elevators for Ford-class aircraft carriers and several modules for Virginia- and Columbia-class submarines.

This week, Austal USA laid the keel for its inaugural steel ship, the future USNS Billy Frank, Jr.

And, to top it off, the Shipbuilders Council of America again acknowledged Austal USA employees for safety improvement and excellence.

