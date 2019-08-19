Austal lays off workers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Mobile’s largest private employer is reporting job losses. The company confirms to News 5 there were job losses in its engineering team.

“Austal USA’s rebalancing of its engineering team was due to shifts in customer requirements and scheduling. Our team continues to deliver our small surface combatant and support ship to the U.S. Navy on-time and on-budget while advancing our R&D programs,” said company spokesman Craig Savage.

Several people close to the situation contacted News 5 last week. A company spokesman wouldn’t say how many job losses were included in these layoffs.