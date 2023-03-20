Celebrity participants to compete and play 'EA SPORTS PGA TOUR: Road to the Masters' on the eve of the 87th Masters Tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Augusta National Golf Club announced Monday that it will host Road to the Masters Invitational on Sunday, April 2, the eve of the first official practice round of the 87th Masters Tournament.

Celebrity participants will assemble to compete in the soon-to-be-released EA SPORTS PGA TOUR: Road to the Masters video game. The event will follow the conclusion of the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

Four teams of two will play in an alternate-shot format on EA SPORTS PGA TOUR: Road to the Masters. Following nine holes, the top two teams will advance to a three-hole, alternate-shot final round at Amen Corner, hole Nos. 11-13 at Augusta National Golf Club.

Celebrity participants will come from the world of sports, entertainment, gaming, and social media and will convene in Augusta National’s Press Building in front of a live audience. The list of those participating will be announced at a later date. A crew of four broadcasters will deliver commentary throughout the event. Rich Lerner of Golf Channel will serve as the host, while Amanda Renner of CBS and ESPN’s Michael Collins and Marty Smith will provide live analysis.

Road to the Masters Invitational will stream live on Sunday, April 2 from 6:00 p.m. to approximately 8:00 p.m. EDT across the following platforms and channels: Masters.com; @TheMasters on Twitter, YouTube and Facebook; @EA on Twitch; @EASPORTSPGATOUR on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube; @EASPORTS on Facebook; ESPN+; and the ESPN app. An edited version of the show will be broadcast on Wednesday, April 5 at 7:00 p.m. EDT on ESPN2.

Road to the Masters Invitational is a private event and tickets are not on sale. The audience will be through invitation only and include the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta and the First Tee of Augusta. Expected guests also include the winners of the 2023 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, 2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur champion Harrison Crowe, 2023 Latin America Amateur champion Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, and competitors from the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

EA SPORTS PGA TOUR: Road to the Masters will be available for purchase worldwide on Friday, April 7.