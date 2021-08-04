August 4: Who is the newest Billionaire? Olympic plane parties take off on WKRG.com

(WKRG) — She may not be the “Only Girl” in the world but she certainly is one of the richest! We’re talking about Rihanna for the trending stories on WKRG.com.

Forbes estimates she is now the wealthiest female musician in the world with a fortune worth $1.7 Billion. The second richest female entertainer behind Oprah.

While she made a lot of money off her music, this fortune is from her business. Rihanna created Fenty beauty back in 2017. From bronzers to foundation Fenty made bank, $500 million in sales the first year. From there- she made clothes, shoes and will soon release a perfume line.

The last time Rihanna released an album was in 2016.

Looks like our Olympic gymnastics team is feeling some burnout after this year. Not one of the six female athletes has committed to training for 2024.

Simone Biles is taking a break to focus on her health. Sunisa Lee and three others are going off to college and Mykayla Skinner is starting a family. Lee called the games crazy and said the added level of stress from society and the media became problematic.

The women’s US team won silver, Russia took home the gold.

Rugby wrapped up this week and one team got a bit rowdy on the way home. The Australian rugby and soccer team might be punished for partying on the plane flight back to Sydney.

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) says they received complaints of passengers being loud- not following rules by staff- drinking excessively- and one person puked in the bathroom. The AOC is leaving it up to each sports federation to investigate the incident.