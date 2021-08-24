August 24: Disney makes updates and why experts say you need to holiday shop early

(WKRG) — Walt Disney World Resorts released beautiful new pictures for Magic Kingdom’s 50th-anniversary fireworks show.

I cry every time, that fireworks show is so magical. For them to make it bigger and better I’m not sure if I will be able to contain myself.

The show will feature new songs from Disney movies and will feature more famous characters like Tiana, Rapunzel, even the brothers Ian and Barley from Onward. There will be a brand new song called ‘You are the Magic’ sung by seven-time Grammy award winner Philip Lawrence.

The light show and special effects will be more than just the castle, the park says for the first time ever it will extend down Mainstreet.

One thing that will not change is the big finale — Tinkerbell will still take to the skies to close out the 50th-anniversary extravaganza.

Unless you are buying a Disney trip for the holidays, some experts say you need to start shopping now.

It’s August, I know, but supply chain experts say getting those hot ticket items for the kid’s wish lists will be harder to find as Christmas gets closer. Similar to back-to-school shopping, the supplies ran low the closer to the start date and big box stores are expecting the same result for the holiday season.

Industry experts suggest going ahead of Black Friday and try months before to cross off the big items on the list.

Talk about more magical moments — if you did not watch MLB’s recent special of Field of Dreams, y’all, I got goosebumps.

While we waited 40 years after the movie to get the game, we don’t have to wait that long again. Game 2 of Field of Dreams has been scheduled for next summer on Aug. 11.

MLB says the follow-up will be between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds.

The 2021 field of dreams game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees drew almost 6 million viewers, becoming the most-watched regular-season game since 2005.