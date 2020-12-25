Auburn’s Bryan Harsin first Press Conference

This week Auburn University hired former Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin as the Tigers 28th head football coach.

Harsin has a pretty impressive resume leading the Broncos for seven seasons. He finished his coaching career on the Blue Turf with a 69-19 overall record. The new 44-year-old head coach helped Boise State win three Mountain west titles in his seven seasons in Idaho.

In his first press conference, Coach Harsin talked about while he may be an outsider to the SEC footprint, he connected deeply with the Auburn culture and what the Auburn Creed said.

Here’s his first full press conference as the Tigers new head coach.

