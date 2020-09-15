Auburn University launches sentinel testing program, aims to test 800-1,000 asymptomatic staff, student per week

Monday Auburn University announced its sentinel testing program has launched.
The target of the program is to test 2.5 percent of eligible students and employees who are asymptomatic every week – around 800-1,000 people a week.
University officials saying doing so will help them monitor the infection rate on campus.
The test will be self administered for those who take part in the program.
