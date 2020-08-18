Auburn Police to address Safer at Home non-compliance

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Division says they will be more actively enforcing the statewide Safer at Home Health Order after the Auburn community showed an “increase in a lack of compliance.”

Over the last few months, officials say the City of Auburn’s Public Safety Department has been focused on educating the community and raising awareness about what the Safer at Home Order’s requirements are.

In the last week, the department says they have received multiple complaints and a lack of compliance in the city has been noticed. In response, Auburn Police will be issuing non-traffic citations that could result in fines for violations.

“As always, many of our citizens serve as an example in this effort,” said Public Safety Director Paul Register. “It is our desire that others will comply and help keep enforcement actions to a minimum. We greatly appreciate the public’s cooperation as we work together to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in our community.”

The Division says that Patrons and Business Owners should remember: