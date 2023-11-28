AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police said an Auburn resident was arrested on a felony warrant charging him with first-degree making a terrorist threat.

According to Auburn Police, 29-year-old Joshua Eugene Mata-Hernandez’s arrest came after the Auburn Police Department received a report on Nov. 22 about threats being posted on social media.

Auburn Police reviewed the threats and determined that the content was consistent with first-degree making a terrorist threat based on Alabama law.

Police identified Mata-Hernandez as the suspect and after additional investigation, Auburn Police obtained an arrest warrant.

Auburn Police officers found and arrested Mata-Hernandez on Nov. 22. He was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $3,000 bond.