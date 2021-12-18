Auburn hires Austin Davis as offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach

(WHNT) — Austin Davis is the Auburn Tigers’ new offensive coordinator and quarterback coach, according to an announcement from head coach Bryan Harsin on Saturday.

Davis, a seven-year National Football League (NFL) veteran and a former two-time All-Conference USA quarterback at Southern Miss, currently works as offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks.

“From the first conversation I had with Austin, you could just feel his passion for coaching and teaching the game,” Harsin said. “He’s spent the past 10 years as a player or coach in the NFL, bringing that experience from the highest level into our offensive and quarterback rooms.”

Davis is a native of Meridian, Miss. and played for several NFL teams, including St. Louis, Cleveland, Denver, Seattle, and Tennessee.

“He’s learned and been around some of the best in the business and has been on an upward trajectory since joining the coaching ranks,” Harsin continued. “We can’t wait to get him teamed up with the rest of our staff.”

“I’m honored and privileged to be the next Offensive Coordinator at Auburn University and to be a part of an elite staff led by Coach Harsin,” Davis said. “Being born and raised in Mississippi, you know very well what SEC football is all about and I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity that is before me.”

“I’ve been very fortunate to work for one of the best organizations in all of sports and would like to extend a special thanks to Pete Carroll and John Schneider for believing in me as a young coach,” concluded Davis. “I can’t wait to get down to the Plains and get to work. War Eagle, y’all.”

Davis, who still owns 10 school records at Southern Miss, was also drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 2012 in the 31st round.