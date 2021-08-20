Auburn coach Harsin tests positive for COVID-19

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn University football coach Bryan Harsin said Friday he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Harsin said in a Friday afternoon statement that he tested positive the day before. He said was isolating at home and had no symptoms.
Coach Jeff Schmedding will take over in-person coaching, Harsin said, and he will continue to participate remotely in meetings and practice.
“As we have navigated through the pandemic, contingency plans have been in place should a situation like this arise,” Harsin said. “We prepared for this.”
A media teleconference with Harsin was cancelled Friday, with the university saying it would be moved to next week.
Auburn is scheduled to open their season Sept. 4 at home against Akron.