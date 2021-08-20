Auburn coach Harsin tests positive for COVID-19

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn University football coach Bryan Harsin said Friday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Harsin said in a Friday afternoon statement that he tested positive the day before. He said was isolating at home and had no symptoms.

Coach Jeff Schmedding will take over in-person coaching, Harsin said, and he will continue to participate remotely in meetings and practice.

“As we have navigated through the pandemic, contingency plans have been in place should a situation like this arise,” Harsin said. “We prepared for this.”

A media teleconference with Harsin was cancelled Friday, with the university saying it would be moved to next week.

Auburn is scheduled to open their season Sept. 4 at home against Akron.

