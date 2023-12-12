MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Attorneys in the Jawan Dallas case have responded to the 911 transcripts released as part of the investigation.

Jawan Dallas, a 36-year-old Black man, died after officers with the Mobile Police Department tased him.

The City of Mobile released the 911 call that led to that incident after the Executive Director of Public Safety, Robert Lasky, said attorney Harry Daniels provided “a false narrative” during a press conference Monday.

The 911 call transcripts showed that “MPD officers approached Dallas in connection with a July 2 disturbance despite the fact that he did not clear the suspect description given to them and dispatch,” according to a news release from Wukela Communications.

The 911 caller reported someone trespassing in his yard and described the person as “that skinny black dude, a thin one… He’s homeless, they squattin’ over here on some property.” Meanwhile, Dallas’ attorneys said he weighed about 193 pounds and was approached while sitting in his vehicle.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said in a press conference on July 7 that the caller had described the suspect as “wearing either a red shirt or red shorts;” however, the caller described the man as “wearing a hat, red shirt, possible red pants.”

“These officers should have been looking for a skinny homeless man wearing a red shirt, pants and a hat. Instead they zeroed in on Jawan Dallas who was far from skinny wearing a white shirt, shorts and no hat,” said Daniels. “The only thing he shared with the suspect was that they were both Black men. But that was enough for these officers because they approached him, they assaulted him and they killed him.”

On Monday, Lasky said, “The City of Mobile does not typically comment on pending litigation. However, we find ourselves in the unusual position of having to correct a false narrative portrayed publicly by attorney Harry Daniels in a press conference earlier today.

“During his comments, Mr. Daniels called into question the character of our police chief by claiming he lied to the public about the events leading up to the confrontation between Jawan Dallas and two Mobile police officers on July 2, 2023. Because the statements made by Mr. Daniels are inciteful and false, it is our opinion that it serves a public interest to release the 911 call and the subsequent dispatch of two of our police officers to a reported burglary in progress on July 2, 2023. These transcripts speak for themselves.

“The information provided by the operator to the 911 Caller and the responding officers was the same information that Chief Paul Prine relayed to the media and the members of the public during his press conference on July 7, 2023.”

The Dallas family filed a $36 million lawsuit against the officer involved and the city.

They are being represented by attorneys Harry Daniels, John Burris, Ben Crump, Lee Merritt and Roderick Van Daniels.

