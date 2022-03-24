WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) – Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall testified on Capitol Hill Thursday in the confirmation hearing of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Marshall was invited to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee by the panel’s GOP minority. He said he was there to give testimony on behalf of America’s prosecutors.

He opposed Judge Jackon’s nomination to the Supreme Court. Marshall expressed concerns about Judge Jackson’s sentencing practices and her use of “compassionate release”, especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Senate must now do its due diligence to ensure that the ideology of the anti-incarceration and anti-police movement—views that the Biden Administration has increasingly embraced—is never permitted to make its way onto the Supreme Court.” Marshall testified in part. “I have heard nothing this week to alleviate my fear that Judge Jackson believes that a ‘fundamental redesign’ is indeed needed in our criminal justice system and that she would be inclined to use her position on the Court to this end. For this reason, I respectfully oppose her nomination.”

Ann Claire Williams, chair of the American Bar Association committee that makes recommendations on federal judges, also testified in the hearing Thursday afternoon. She testified about interviews that the group had with 250 judges and lawyers about Judge Jackson.

“Outstanding, excellent, superior, superb. Those are the comments from virtually everyone we interviewed,” she testified.

Marshall’s full eight-page statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee can be read here.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.