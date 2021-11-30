Attention Raising Cane’s fans: Free sauce this December

(WKRG) — Attention Caniacs: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is celebrating its signature sauce being named No. 1 in the business by giving away free Cane’s Sauce to all Caniac Club Members for the entire month of December.
According to Technomic, Cane’s Sauce was voted #1 most craveable, with a whopping 20-point lead over 2nd place.
One free Cane’s Sauce will be loaded to every Caniac Club Card each Wednesday in December – five in total. It must be used by Dec. 31, and you have to present your Caniac Club Card.
Cane’s Sauce is tangy with a little bit of spice and full of flavor. Raising Cane’s uses a proprietary blend of seasonings and spices to make a new batch fresh every day in each location.
Here are the top ten most craveable sauces, according to the survery:
- Raising Cane’s (47.9 percent)
- In-N-Out Burger (24.7 percent)
- Zaxby’s (15.5 percent)
- Panda Express (14.7 percent)
- Chuy’s (14.1 percent)
- Bruegger’s Bagels (12.6 percent)
- Einstein Bros. Bagels (12.3 percent)
- Buffalo Wild Wings (12.2 percent)
- Bob Evans (10.6 percent)
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers (10.4 percent