Attention Raising Cane’s fans: Free sauce this December

(WKRG) — Attention Caniacs: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is celebrating its signature sauce being named No. 1 in the business by giving away free Cane’s Sauce to all Caniac Club Members for the entire month of December.

According to Technomic, Cane’s Sauce was voted #1 most craveable, with a whopping 20-point lead over 2nd place.

One free Cane’s Sauce will be loaded to every Caniac Club Card each Wednesday in December – five in total. It must be used by Dec. 31, and you have to present your Caniac Club Card.

Cane’s Sauce is tangy with a little bit of spice and full of flavor. Raising Cane’s uses a proprietary blend of seasonings and spices to make a new batch fresh every day in each location.

Here are the top ten most craveable sauces, according to the survery: