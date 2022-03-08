HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Frontrunner candidates, Representative Mo Brooks, Katie Britt, and Mike Durant have faced off in the media and made appearances across Alabama as a part of their campaigns for U.S. Senate. In recent days, the first attack ads, aimed at Rep. Mo Brooks, have aired on televisions throughout the state.

These ads, classified as independent expenditures, have been created without the express permission or endorsement of a candidate but the commercials criticizing Mo Brooks stand to benefit his opponents.

“Right now, certainly two of the candidates, and to some extent, all three of the leading candidates, are benefiting from monies from these independent expenditure PACs,” political analyst Jess Brown told News 19.

The ads criticize Brooks’ voting history regarding military spending during his time in the U.S. House of Representatives.

One commercial states, “Mo Brooks voted to make us weaker repeatedly voting against bills funding our military.”

One ad was created and paid for by the political action committee America’s Future.

Campaign finance laws limit the amount of money a candidate can receive from donors. Individuals, for example, are limited to a $2,900 contribution per candidate per election. However, candidates’ supporters, their opponents, and groups with a vested interest in the outcome of elections can circumvent certain monetary limitations.

Up to this point in the election, Brooks’ opponents, Britt and Durant, have spent the most money on televised campaign ads. Their ads have offered brief introductions and overviews of their platforms.

“In terms of themes, layout, the genre of the ad, they are all cookie-cutter,” Brown said.

As the three campaigns progress, Brown said Britt and Durant will have to push ads allowing voters to get to know more about their backgrounds and personalities. In the next few weeks, he said he does not believe the Brooks campaign will air many, if any, ads.

“I do believe they will save their money for a huge ad buy closer to primary election day,” Brown said.

The 2022 primary election will take place on May 24 in Alabama.