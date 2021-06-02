AtlaPointe offering COVID-19 vaccination clincs in Mobile, Baldwin counties

A man receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Noevir Stadium Kobe in Kobe, western Japan, Monday, May 31, 2021. The stadium is being used as an inoculation venue for local residents over 65 years old. Japan, seriously behind in coronavirus vaccination efforts, is scrambling to boost daily shots as the start of the Olympics in July closes in. (Yu Nakajima/Kyodo News via AP)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — More COVID-19 vaccination clinics are planned for Mobile and Baldwin counties. AltaPointe Health will be administering first-dose Pfizer shots during a drive-through event at Williamson High School in Mobile on Thursday, June 3 from noon until 6 p.m. Caregivers will be giving the second dose at the same location and times on Thursday, June 24.

Appointments are encouraged. For more info go to Accordia-Health.org.

Baypointe Hospital will be offering Pfizer vaccines on June 4, 25 and July 16. Go to altapointe.org to schedule an appointment.

In Baldwin County, EastPointe Hospital in Daphne will offer Pfizer vaccinations June 8, July 9 and July 30. Make an appointment at altapointe.org.