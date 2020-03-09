Atlanta’s Fulton County closes schools Tuesday after employee tests positive

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Fulton County school system has been alerted by public health officials that an employee within the district has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The school employee is being treated at a local hospital.

Fulton County school officials are working with Public Health Officials to determine the impact to schools and the community. Schools will be closed until Tuesday, March 10 2020. Additional closures will be communicated when decided on.

The closure will enable the school to be sanitized and disinfected.

Fulton County School Systems pandemic plan is as follows:

  • Identification and Notification of affected schools, families and employees
  • School/building closures will be communicated
  • Testing will be performed in coordination with the CDC and Health Department
  • Safety Precautions including cleaning and sanitizing.

