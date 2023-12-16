MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Jewish institutions across the state of Alabama received an email Saturday morning, stating that there was an explosive device hidden somewhere in the building.

According to State Rep. Phillip Ensler D-Montgomery, there are roughly 30 Jewish synagogues in the state of Alabama and half of those received the email threat.

Mobile Area Jewish Federation tells News 5 that they were one of the many who received the email.

“We contacted our local FBI office as well as Secure Community Network immediately. We are confident they will do everything they can to find the perpetrator and protect our Jewish community. Unfortunately, this is not the first time we’ve received threats, but we are continually grateful for our strong relationship with the community and local authorities who take the safety of the Jewish community in Mobile and Baldwin County seriously,” Mobile Area Jewish Federation said.

The congregation Mayim Chayim in Daphne also received the threat early Saturday morning.

Jason Brooks is part of the synagogue’s security team and says that he called the Baldwin County Sheriff’s office shortly after 7 a.m.

After two hours of searching the building, they were given an all-clear and scheduled services took place.

“As one of the deputies said, you always take these things seriously because the moment you don’t that’s when something will happen,” Brooks said.

Ensler also represents the Montgomery Jewish Federation. He received the email around 10 a.m.

At the time a service was being held. He took a video of the moments of peace and prayer before members were informed of the threat and asked to evacuate the building.

“The fact that someone took the time to research all the Jewish congregations in the state means that someone took the time to really look through and figure out Huntsville, Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile and everywhere in between, someone took the time to look up those email addresses,” Ensler said.

These threats come just two months after the attacks by Hamas in Israel and the day after Hanukkah celebrations.

Ensler says that these threats will not stop their worship.

“Hanukkah really is the story of Jewish people preserving, being resilient and it’s scary that this happened but we’re going to continue to move ahead and continue to be proud of who we are,” Ensler said.

After the synagogue was cleared by police, service continued where it paused.