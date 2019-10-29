Asya Branch becomes first African American to be named Miss Mississippi USA

Former Miss Mississippi Asya Branch became the first African American woman to be named Miss Mississippi USA.

TUNICA, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Miss Mississippi Asya Branch became the first African American woman to be named Miss Mississippi USA.

She won the crown for 2020 at the Horseshoe Casino and Resort in Tunica on October 26, 2019. Branch is an Ole Miss student from Booneville.

According to pageant officials, Branch will advance to the nationally televised 2020 Miss USA pageant. It will be held in the spring.

During Saturday’s pageant, Zoe Bigham, from Maben, was named Miss Mississippi Teen USA.

The runners-up to Miss Mississippi USA were Kerrie Blakeney of Greenwood, Bailey Anderson of Moss Point, April Mayfield of Vicksburg and Regan Ringler of Clinton.

The runners-up to Miss Mississippi Teen USA were Annie Grace Gibson of Mantee, Helen McDougald of Tupelo, Claire Love of Hernando and Mackenzie Taylor of Hernando.