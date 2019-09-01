Assaulted toddler died from torso trauma after incident at motel, report says

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The medical examiner’s office in Virginia has confirmed a toddler who died after being assaulted at a motel was killed by complications of blunt force trauma to her torso.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 17-month-old Nariah Ivy Brown’s mother says she left the child at a Richmond motel with a man she’d known for years and believed to be a friend.

Aija Brown told news outlets she returned to find her daughter wounded and the child later died at a hospital.

In a May interview with WRIC, Brown described her daughter, nicknamed Butter Bean, as “loving, goofy, open-hearted” in front of the big crowd.

She said her baby girl loved to dance, especially to Disney songs. “She loved music, all music,” Brown told WRIC in May.

Brown says it was a close friend who sexually assaulted her daughter at the Motor Lodge on Midlothian Turnpike. Nariah died at the hospital.

No charges have been filed in the case.

