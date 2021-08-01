Ascension Sacred Heart offering COVID-19 testing in northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart is offering COVID-19 testing at multiple physician offices and walk-in centers this week.

In Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, the sites include:

Sacred Heart walk-in clinic inside the Walgreens location at 6314 N. Ninth Ave., Pensacola. The hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AMG Sacred Heart walk-in clinic inside the Walgreens store at 2237 W. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola. The hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart walk-in clinic inside the Walgreens at 8220 Navarre Parkway, Navarre. The hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart Urgent Care Center in Pace, 4435 Highway 90, on Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 am. to 3 p.m.

Sacred Heart Urgent Care at 6665 Pensacola Boulevard, Pensacola, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and weekends from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sacred Heart’s Urgent Care and primary care offices at Tiger Point, 4033 Gulf Breeze Pkwy., on Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Destin and Crestview

Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart primary care and walk-in care clinic at Destin Medical Park, 36500 Emerald Coast Pkwy, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart primary care offices and walk-in clinic at 550 W. Redstone Ave., #200, Crestview, on Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Patients do not need to be established with an Ascension Medical Group physician. However, patients will need to see a healthcare provider who will evaluate them and then be able to provide a COVID-19 test. If patients have testing questions, they can email COVID19testing@ascension.org.

Where to get COVID-19 vaccines

Ascension Medical Group offers vaccinations at its Urgent Care Centers and vaccines also can be found at some locations of CVS, Walgreens, Publix, Walmart and the Department of Health. For details on locations to get testing or vaccinations, click here.

Symptoms of COVID-19

COVID-19 infection can cause mild to severe symptoms, or no symptoms. People with the following symptoms may have COVID-19: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.