As COVID-19 cases increase, ECSD suspends some events, field trips

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Escambia County School District Superintendent Tim Smith said since school started two weeks ago, they’ve seen an increase in COVID-19 cases and that’s why the district is reinstating some precautionary measures.

More than 40 new positive cases were reported Tuesday in Escambia County schools. Now, there are 125 COVID-19 positive students and 45 positive staff.

Superintendent Tim Smith said in an attempt to mitigate the recent uptick in cases, the district will:

  • Cancel open house events
  • Suspend visitor access for volunteers and mentors
  • Suspend large student assemblies and events during the day
  • Suspend field trips….except for trips involving competitions and performances
  • Encourage social distancing
  • Encourage frequent hand washing and the use of hand sanitizer
  • Continue specialized cleaning techniques and sanitizing classrooms and common areas

The district stopped short of encouraging mask-wearing and high school football games will continue as normal.

The measures will be revisited in early October.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories