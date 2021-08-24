As COVID-19 cases increase, ECSD suspends some events, field trips

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Escambia County School District Superintendent Tim Smith said since school started two weeks ago, they’ve seen an increase in COVID-19 cases and that’s why the district is reinstating some precautionary measures.

More than 40 new positive cases were reported Tuesday in Escambia County schools. Now, there are 125 COVID-19 positive students and 45 positive staff.

Superintendent Tim Smith said in an attempt to mitigate the recent uptick in cases, the district will:

Cancel open house events

Suspend visitor access for volunteers and mentors

Suspend large student assemblies and events during the day

Suspend field trips….except for trips involving competitions and performances

Encourage social distancing

Encourage frequent hand washing and the use of hand sanitizer

Continue specialized cleaning techniques and sanitizing classrooms and common areas

The district stopped short of encouraging mask-wearing and high school football games will continue as normal.

The measures will be revisited in early October.