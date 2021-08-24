As COVID-19 cases increase, ECSD suspends some events, field trips

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Escambia County School District Superintendent Tim Smith said since school started two weeks ago, they’ve seen an increase in COVID-19 cases and that’s why the district is reinstating some precautionary measures.
More than 40 new positive cases were reported Tuesday in Escambia County schools. Now, there are 125 COVID-19 positive students and 45 positive staff.
Superintendent Tim Smith said in an attempt to mitigate the recent uptick in cases, the district will:
- Cancel open house events
- Suspend visitor access for volunteers and mentors
- Suspend large student assemblies and events during the day
- Suspend field trips….except for trips involving competitions and performances
- Encourage social distancing
- Encourage frequent hand washing and the use of hand sanitizer
- Continue specialized cleaning techniques and sanitizing classrooms and common areas
The district stopped short of encouraging mask-wearing and high school football games will continue as normal.
The measures will be revisited in early October.