Artwalk returns to downtown Mobile in soft reopening

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Big news for fans of Artwalk in downtown Mobile. Artwalk has been virtual for most of the pandemic, but this Friday, a handful of shops and galleries will once again put out their sidewalk displays. They will be socially distanced, of course. They’ll be there from 6-9 p.m.
Some things will remain virtual, such as cooking demos, tours, and a mask contest.
