Artist transforms 5-year-old gunshot victim’s helmet

RICHMOND, Va. (CNN) — A 5-year-old girl in Virginia must wear a protective helmet as she recovers from a gunshot to the head.

The kindergartner was hit by a stray bullet as she played outside a home two months ago.

An artist got an idea to make her recovery a little brighter and worked her magic — and bedazzled that helmet into a tiara.

“It just broke my heart,” Said artis Tami Topalu.

Topalu was touched so deeply the local artist wanted to do something to make Kemiyah feel special.

“I said, ‘you know, she has to wear this helmet. Can I decorate it?’ and Paulette said ‘that’s a great idea, but the problem is she can never take it off, only when she sleeps,'” Topalu said.

In the wee hours of the morning, Topalu transformed Kemiyah’s helmet into this treasured tiara, complete with her favorite colors and all the bling a little girl could ever want.

She was done just in time for Kemiyah when she woke up the next morning.

“Finally she goes, ‘I don’t know what I look like.’ So I took her in the house and held her up to a mirror and she goes, ‘I’m beautiful.’ So that just meant everything. Staying up ’til three in the morning, that was worth it,” Topalu said.

Topalu also gifted Kemiyah a treasure box – pink and purple of course – to store her tiara.

“And it said ‘nothing is impossible.’ and once I saw that, I knew nothing would be impossible for her to conquer,” Topalu said.

