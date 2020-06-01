Arrests made during Hoover protest Saturday night

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department arrested 20 people during a protest over George Floyd’s death in the city Saturday night.

Officers responded to protests that occurred on Montgomery Highway near Hoover City Hall and on Riverchase Galleria property. According to a Facebook post made by the HPD, the majority of charges against the protesters were disorderly conduct and blocking traffic on the street. Others were charged with criminal trespassing and resisting arrest. One person was charged with carrying a firearm.

Jared’s Jewelry store on Galleria Circle and Von Maur at the Galleria also sustained damage to their windows during the protest.

There were no injuries reported to any protesters or police officers.

