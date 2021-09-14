Arrest report: Former PPD lieutenant failed sobriety test, found with pills after deadly crash

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – A former lieutenant with the Pensacola Police Department failed a field sobriety test and was found with pills after he allegedly ran over a man walking on a sidewalk, according to the arrest report.

Witnesses told police Alvin Godwin left the road onto the sidewalk and ran over 66-year-old John Redick on Airport Boulevard early Monday morning. Redick was pronounced dead on the scene.

Godwin retired from PPD about 20 years ago.

Police say while talking to Godwin, they saw signs of impairment. He appeared to be lethargic, slow in his movements, he had slurred speech and was unstable on his feet, according to the report.

Godwin was placed under arrest for DUI manslaughter. He was then taken to the police department for breath testing but the two breath test samples showed 0 grams of alcohol. Because the breath test wasn’t consistent with his perceived level of impairment, they took a urine and blood sample. They searched Godwin and found 4 white pills that were acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride.

He was booked Monday afternoon and released a few hours later on a 100,000 bond.