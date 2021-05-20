Arrest made in Mount Vernon shooting that left man in critical condition

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who they say shot a man in Mount Vernon on May 15, leaving him in critical condition.

On Saturday, May 15, at about 5 p.m., the sheriff’s office was notified about a shooting that had happened in the area of Red Fox Road and Villard Byrd Road in Mount Vernon.

The victim, 23-year-old Alex Wendell Weaver, had sustained a single gunshot wound to his lower right part of his back. Weaver was life-flighted to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery and is in critical condition. Witnesses on the scene identified the shooter as 27-year-old Lloyd Brandon Harvey.

MCSO detectives continued looking for Harvey and developed leads, which lead to his arrest on May 19. MCSO Special Ops and K-9 units arrested Weaver in Prichard. Weaver is charged with first-degree assault, resisting arrest, discharge of gun in occupied/unoccupied vehicle, and six outstanding warrants. The outstanding warrants were five traffic and one third-degree domestic violence.