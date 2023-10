MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue arson investigators along with the Mobile Police Department arrested Henry Jackson, 53, in connection to the massive three-alarm fire on Dauphin Street.

McGill was arrested early Saturday morning, and he is charged with second-degree arson.

The fire left 407 Dauphin Street smoldering, and the massive blaze was caught on video by a witness.

According to jail records, McGill has a bond hearing Monday, Oct. 30.