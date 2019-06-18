Armed and dangerous suspect wanted in Mobile, reward offered

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man wanted with active warrants. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Hunter Chandler Busch is wanted on the following charges: 🔴Robbery 1st X’s 2
🔴Theft of Property 1st degree
🔴Criminal mischief 2nd degree
🔴Assault 3rd degree
🔴Attempting to Elude Police
🔴Domestic Violence 3rd degree
🔴Violating a protection order
🔴Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree
🔴Possession of drug paraphernalia

If you know where he is please reach out to MPD. You can send a private Facebook message or call at 251-208-7000.

Police say Hunter is to be considered armed and dangerous. f you come in contact with him please call police. Do not approach him.

