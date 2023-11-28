PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There are hundreds of shipwrecks all over the Gulf of Mexico.

Local history buffs learned about three of the most interesting ones in our area from an expert on the subject.

She is Nicole Grinnan, an archeologist from the University of West Florida. And she’s made the study of shipwrecks her life’s work.

The three ships she highlighted Monday night are all pre-dating World War II and are underwater time capsules, containing fascinating artifacts.

“There are so many incredible historical and archeological sites in Northwest Florida, and those include underwater archeological sites as well,” said Archeologist Nicole Grinnan.

Dozens of people packed into the Bay County Public Library on Monday, Nov. 27 to hear Florida Archaeological Network representative Nicole Grinnan talk about local shipwrecks.

She focused on three ships in particular: the U.S.S. Massachusetts, the S.S. Tarpon, and the Vamar.

“One of the reasons I highlighted USS Massachusetts tarpon and Vamar is because they’re all part of Florida’s underwater archeological preserve system or museums in the sea,” Grinnan said.

U.S.S. Massachusetts was a 350-foot battleship that saw action in the Spanish-American war.

In 1921, the Navy scuttled the ship about a mile and a half off the Pensacola coastline and used it for target practice.

“Diving on shipwrecks for me has always been really special because not only do you get to see the incredible marine life on these sites, but you also get to be a part of this place’s history,” Grinnan said.

The Vamar was built in England in 1919 as a patrol gunboat.

In 1928 it became the first metal-hulled vessel to sail into Antarctica, carrying Admiral Richard E. Byrd’s American expedition.

The ship sank off Mexico Beach in 1942, carrying a load of lumber from Port St. Joe to Cuba.

The most significant to Grinnan is the S.S. Tarpon.

The ship was built in 1887 and sunk in 1937 10 miles offshore south of St. Andrews.

“That night that it sank that tragic event with the huge loss of life. There were 31 people on board and 18 of those 31 died. So, over half the people died,” said the Historical Society of Bay County Kenny Redd.

Years later a local captain helped place a monument on the site.

“I built a monument similar to the other sites in the state of Florida, and the state furnished me through the University of Florida, furnished me a plaque, and we embedded that. And it’s still today out there on the wreck,” said Bay County resident Captain James Logan Main.

Main placed the tarpon monument in the 1990s, where it has remained to this day.

The Historical Society of Bay County sponsored tonight’s lecture and assembled an exhibit on the S.S. Tarpon that opens Thursday, Nov. 30.

It will include the ship’s history and the stories of some of the survivors.

For a link to all the shipwrecked sites across the panhandle click here.