Archdiocese of Mobile schools to go virtual week after Christmas break

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Schools in the Archdiocese of Mobile are going virtual the week after Christmas Break. Gwen Byrd, Superintendent of Schools, announced the decision today. Instead of returning to in-person classes from January 4-8, students will log on from home. Students will return to in-person learning on January 11th.
“It is our hope and prayer that returning to this week of virtual classes will prevent an outbreak of Covid-19 and limit the need for quarantines within your school,” Byrd said in a letter to Catholic school parents.
To read the letter in its entirety, click here.
