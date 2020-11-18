Archdiocese of Mobile schools to go virtual week after Christmas break

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Schools in the Archdiocese of Mobile are going virtual the week after Christmas Break. Gwen Byrd, Superintendent of Schools, announced the decision today. Instead of returning to in-person classes from January 4-8, students will log on from home. Students will return to in-person learning on January 11th.

“It is our hope and prayer that returning to this week of virtual classes will prevent an outbreak of Covid-19 and limit the need for quarantines within your school,” Byrd said in a letter to Catholic school parents.

