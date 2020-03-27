Archdiocese of Mobile extends distance learning date

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Catholic Schools of the Archdiocese of Mobile released a statement Friday extending distance learning until April 19.
This comes after Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey directed that public schools move forward with at-home learning for the remainder of the school year, meaning the schools will be closed until after Easter.
All school buildings will remain closed at least until April 19, and the reopening of schools will depend on the advice of authorities.
