Archdiocese of Mobile extends distance learning date

News
Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)  — The Catholic Schools of the Archdiocese of Mobile released a statement Friday extending distance learning until April 19.

This comes after Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey directed that public schools move forward with at-home learning for the remainder of the school year, meaning the schools will be closed until after Easter.

All school buildings will remain closed at least until April 19, and the reopening of schools will depend on the advice of authorities.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories