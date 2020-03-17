Coronavirus Cancellations

Archbishop of Mobile: Worship services inside churches to be suspended due to Coronavirus

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Archbishop Thomas Rodi has ordered that in-church worship services, including mass and funerals, be suspended due to coronavirus concerns. Catholic churches will remain open for individuals to pray, but masses will not take place. These restrictions are in effect until Sunday, April 5th.

Funerals will take place only at gravesides. Weddings without a mass will continue inside churches, but will only include the priest, bride and groom, two witnesses, and the parents of the couple. Baptisms will only take place with the parents, godparents, and one priest present.

“I ask the people of our Archdiocese to please pray. Even if we cannot receive Holy Communion we can join ourselves with the love of God. Prayer is powerful and I request that we pray even more fervently during these challenging days. May God bless all of us.”

Archbishop Thomas Rodi

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

