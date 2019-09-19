Arby’s reveals Storm Area 51 menu, and it’s out of this world

HIKO, Nev. (KLAS) — Arby’s has been working on a top-secret menu exclusively for the “Storm Area 51 Basecamp” event, and now they are rolling it out. The Arby’s Food truck will have four new special menu items on Saturday at the Alien Research Center in Hiko.

Arby’s Galaxy Shake

Dessert first: The “Galazy Shake.” The drink is topped with fruity, crunchy candies. It features cosmic colors that change as you drink it.

The Redacted on Rye Sandwich

The main course: The “Redacted on Rye Sandwich.” This is an otherworldly take on Arby’s Rachel Sandwich. It’s stacked with roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, slaw and thousand island dressing on rye bread.

The E.T. Slider

Slider snacks: The “E.T. Slider” is a simple sandwich. It includes a chicken tender smothered in Arby’s famous sweet Bronco Berry Sauce on a slider bun.

Arby’s Frying Objects

Savory Side: “Arby’s Frying Objects” are complete with “moon rocks.” They’re the perfect side to round out your meal.

We’ll do our best to get our hands on some of these items, and have reviews this weekend on our Instagram story: 8 News Now.