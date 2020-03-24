Apply today: FBI needs Special Agents

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has officially enacted his 'Safer At Home' order, causing nonessential businesses across the state to close in order to slow the spread of coronavirus (full version of the order embedded below).

The order goes into effect at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25, and is set to remain in effect until 8 a.m. Friday, April 24, or until a superseding order is issued.