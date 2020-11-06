Apparent missing ballots in Tuscaloosa County accounted for

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Circuit Clerk’s office has located 800 absentee ballots that apparently went missing after Tuesday’s election.

Tuscaloosa County Probate Judge Rob Robertson says a faulty voting machine used on election day was the problem. He says the situation is troubling and he plans to get to the bottom of this to prevent equipment problems from happening in the future.

“This is totally not acceptable and if I had been waiting an hour and a half at a polling place I would be upset and if that ballot maybe wasn’t counted I would not like that one bit,” Robertson said.

Tuscaloosa voter and University of Alabama student Hannah Jones is glad court workers found out what the problem was and she’s is thrilled the 800 ballots are accounted for. But she is concerned that problems like this happen on election night.

“I think that’s very scary especially with this being a historical and monumental election and every vote should be counted and every voice heard especially for lots of young people like myself who just voted for the first time and this is a major election and every vote should be counted,” Jones said.

Judge Robertson tells CBS 42 the issues will not impact any local election races. New voting machines will be brought in Friday morning to recount the absentee ballots.

