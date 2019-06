MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (8:50 P.M.) Mobile Fire-Rescue have determined that the accidental fire was caused by a pot left unattended, cooking on the stove.

Original story:

Mobile Fire-Rescue is on the scene of an apartment fire at Knollwood Apartments in Mobile.

Heavy smoke is visible from a second-floor apartment. All occupants have been safely evacuated and no one was injured.

Fire investigators are on the scene determining the cause of the fire.