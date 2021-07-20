Another candidate throws hat in Alabama state auditor’s race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT)— A former South Alabama lawmaker has announced a run for state auditor, joining others who have already announced their candidacy.

Rusty Glover, who represented Alabama State Senate District 34 from 2006 until 2018, said Tuesday that he will throw his hat in the race to replace current State Auditor Jim Zeigler, who is prevented from running again by term limits.

The state auditor is charged primarily with accounting for all state property each year.

“I am very excited to announce my candidacy to serve as Alabama’s next State Auditor,” Glover said in a statement. “I pledge to diligently serve all Alabamians in this role by transparently and accurately keeping full account of our taxpayer-funded state property, as well as in my role as a member of the Board of Adjustments.”

Glover is not the first to announce his candidacy for the position, and the paperwork forming his campaign committee has not yet appeared on the Alabama Secretary of State’s website.

Andrew Sorrell, a current Alabama House Representative from Muscle Shoals, was the first to file formal paperwork for his bid.

Trace Barnett of Brilliant has also formally filed his candidacy.